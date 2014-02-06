ACCRA Feb 6 Fitch ratings agency said on
Thursday its concerns about Ghana's macroeconomic imbalances
were growing and the government's current policy mix would not
correct the situation.
"You are starting to see the repercussions of loose fiscal
policy: double-digit inflation and current account deficit, a
sharply weakening currency and limited import cover," Carmen
Altenkirch, director of Fitch's sovereign group, told Reuters.
Ghana's Central Bank raised its key policy rate on Thursday
by two percentage points to 18 percent. Fitch downgraded Ghana
in October to a 'B' rating with a stable outlook, saying the
government was overspending.