BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance gets members' nod for preferential issue of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company
ACCRA, June 12 Ghana's central bank is to ease restrictions it imposed in February on foreign exchange transactions in a bid to halt a slide in the cedi currency, governor Henry Kofi Wampah told Reuters on Thursday.
The measures included an end to transfers between accounts denominated in foreign currency. Businesses complained they caused unintended hardships and say they have failed to halt a slide in the cedi, which has fallen 28 percent this year. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Alison Williams)
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
COLOMBO, March 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Tuesday as the central bank's moral suasion prevented depreciation ahead of a bond auction to raise $830 million, dealers said.