* Ghana to allow commercial banks to import dollars
* Currency slide, deficits discouraging investors
* Government eyes $1.5 bln Eurobond issue in late August
(Adds details)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, July 29 Ghana said on Tuesday it had
ended a ban on commercial banks importing dollars in a bid to
prop up its ailing cedi currency and said it planned to press
ahead with a $1.5 billion Eurobond next month if market
conditions were favourable.
Struggling to tame large budget and current account
deficits, the West African country has seen its currency
slide by more than 40 percent this year against the dollar amid
high demand for the greenback, turning investor sentiment
against Ghana, a onetime frontier market darling.
In an attempt to increase the supply of dollars to the local
market, Central Bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah said Ghana had
decided to end a ban, in place since 2012, on commercial banks
bringing dollars into the country directly.
He said the central bank had decided to reverse the ban last
week and that the measure was implemented immediately.
"We believe it (will) help improve foreign exchange
liquidity in the system," Wampah told Reuters on the sidelines
of a meeting in the capital Accra to explore options to boost
Ghana's sources of foreign exchange.
Despite being a major exporter of gold, oil and cocoa, Ghana
posted a current account deficit of 12 percent of gross domestic
product last year as demand for imports boomed amid economic
growth of 7 percent.
Ghana is also grappling with a wide budget deficit, which
stood at 10 percent of GDP last year, undermining its reputation
for economic stability. The cedi is the second worst performing
currency in the world this year to date, behind only Ukraine's.
"BIG DISAPPOINTMENT"
Wampah said expected inflows from the upcoming $1.5 billion
Eurobond would provide significant liquidity to the bank to use
in support of the cedi.
Ghana's Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, who chairs the
government's economic management team, said the government was
eyeing international debt markets to ensure it timed the issue
favourably. "We will be monitoring the markets and we are hoping
to go in towards the end of next month," he said.
Amissah-Arthur voiced optimism that Ghana's economy would
improve at the end of this year on the back of foreign capital
inflows. A key factor will be the activation of a Chinese-funded
plant to process gas from the offshore Jubilee field, he added.
He also said he had received positive responses from donor
countries, including Brazil, to replace a $1.5 billion Chinese
loan which the government cancelled due to disagreements over
repayment conditions.
Daniel Broby, CEO of hedge fund Gemfonds in London, said
investors had begun to perceive Ghana "very negatively" because
of its failure to tackle its large budget deficit and sliding
currency.
"Ghana is one of the big disappointments of the fixed income
world," he said. "Until they can sort out the depreciation of
the cedi, they can't really worry about bond issuances, because
who is going to buy the stuff?"
Investors have become concerned about Ghana's fiscal
situation. Moody's cut its debt rating last month to B2 from B1
and kept the rating on negative outlook, citing Ghana's
deteriorating fiscal position and rising debt levels.
Another emerging market debt investor, who asked not to be
identified, said the decline in the cedi was keeping buyers on
the sidelines and they were unlikely to return unless Ghana
sought a package with the International Monetary Fund.
However, Amissah-Arthur said Ghana had no immediate plans to
sign a deal to follow up a three-year $600 million IMF programme
that ended in 2012.
"Signing up to the IMF has its benefits but it must be done
at the right time," he said. "What is important at this time is
that, irrespective of 'IMF or not', we are taking bold steps to
stabilise the economy and boost international confidence."
