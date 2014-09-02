ATUABO, Ghana, Sept 2 Ghana's delayed project to supply gas from its offshore Jubilee oil field will start production by the end of the year, President John Mahama told reporters on Tuesday during a visit to the site.

The project will be a "gamechanger" for the economy and will save $1.5 billion per year in foreign exchange and other costs, Mahama said. The economy has grown strongly in recent years but faces an array of fiscal problems.

Finance Minister Seth Terkper is in Europe this week ahead of the country's third Eurobond, Mahama said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)