(Adds quote, context)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ATUABO, Ghana, Sept 2 Ghana's delayed project to
supply gas from its offshore Jubilee oil field will start
production by the end of the year, President John Mahama said on
Tuesday on a visit to the site.
The $850 million project was supposed to have opened in
December but stalled largely because of difficulties securing
the disbursement of $600 million from the Chinese Development
Bank, part of a $3 billion loan agreement signed in 2011.
As a result, Mahama's government has struggled to tackle the
country's energy supply deficit and has spent more money than
its budget projections on oil imports. This in turn has worsened
a fiscal deficit.
Mahama said during an inspection of the terminal at Atuabo
the project will be a "gamechanger" for the economy and save
$1.5 billion per year in foreign exchange and other costs.
"Some gas will start flowing soon but commissioning will be
when the full volume of 120 million standard cubic feet of gas
is being transmitted to Aboadze and I suppose that will be
sometime by the end of this year," he told reporters.
The Western Corridor Gas Infrastructure Development Project
includes a 111-km pipeline in Western Region that will take
gas via Atuabo to thermal turbines at Aboadze run by the Volta
River Authority that will generate 500 megawatts of power.
Delays in its completion is one reason why production at the
Jubilee field has held steady at a lower level than the
government initially expected.
Tullow Oil said in June the government had granted it
permission to increase the amount of gas it flares from Jubilee,
a decision that will help the company meet its 2014 gross
production target of 100,000 barrels per day.
Ghana's economy has grown strongly in recent years on the
back of exports of gold, cocoa and oil but it faces an array of
fiscal problems including inflation and a falling currency and,
as a result, the government needs to conserve foreign exchange.
Finance Minister Seth Terkper is in Europe this week ahead
of the country's third Eurobond, Mahama said, adding that he
hoped the country would get a good rate.
Ghana decided in August to open talks with the International
Monetary Fund on an assistance package in a bid to resolve its
fiscal difficulties.
(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Tom Heneghan)