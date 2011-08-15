(Corrects nature of contract won by INTECSEA, paragraph 3)

ACCRA Aug 11 Ghana will borrow $800 million from the China Development Bank to develop its gas infrastructure and the first gas could be expected by the end of 2012 or early 2013, the head of the Ghana National Gas Company said on Thursday.

George Sipa-Adzah Yankey, who did not give any details on the loan, which has been signed off by the cabinet but needs parliamentary approval, also said that Ghana's gas production is expected to stabilise at around 120 million cubic feet per day.

Yankey said an initial engineering design contract had been awarded to Houston-based INTECSEA, which is part of the WorleyParsons Group . (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; writing by David Lewis; Editing by Anthony Barker and Alison Birrane)