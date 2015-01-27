PEDUASE, Ghana Jan 27 Ghana National Petroleum
Corporation (GNPC) is assessing the commercial potential of a
new offshore gas discovery made in partnership with Italian
energy group Eni and oil trader Vitol, GNPC
chief executive Alex Mould said on Tuesday.
"We have a new discovery in the deep water South Tano basin.
However, right now we're looking at doing some appraisal work
to decide how commercial it is and how we're going to put the
project together, its structure and the development," Mould told
journalists.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Daniel Flynn)