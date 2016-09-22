ACCRA, Sept 22 The World Bank will provide up to
$500 million to Ghana in the form of a partial risk guarantee
for use if the country defaults on payments for gas from the
Sankofa field, the state oil company said on Thursday.
The guarantee is the largest of its kind to be granted by
the Bank and provides security to Ghana over gas expected to
flow in 2018 from the $7.9 billion offshore oil and gas field
being developed by Italy's ENI.
The deal was signed with Ghana National Petroleum
Corporation (GNPC). Chief Executive Alex Mould said the country
would take 180 million standard cubic feet of gas from the field
per day.
"This guarantee will also give investors the confidence that
GNPC will have the wherewithal to deliver on the purchases from
its partners," Mould told Reuters after the deal was signed in
Accra.
ENI holds a 44.4 percent stake in Sankofa, upstream trader
Vitol holds 35.6 percent while GNPC holds a combined
carried and participating interest of 20 percent. The World Bank
will loan $200 million to the Sankofa partners.
The gas project is expected to generate about 1,000
megawatts of power to Ghana, Mould said. Ghana has yet to fully
recover from a prolonged energy shortfall that crippled industry
and angered voters ahead of an election in December.
Gas from Sankofa and two other new fields could eliminate
the need for Ghana to import gas from Nigeria through the West
African Gas Pipeline Company, said a report on Wednesday.
