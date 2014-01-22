BRIEF-Eversource energy issued $300 mln of some senior notes
* Eversource Energy - on March 10, 2017, eversource energy issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes, series k, due 2022
ACCRA Jan 22 Ghana's economy grew by 0.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2013 compared to 6.1 percent in the previous quarter, the West African country's national statistics office said on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product in Ghana grew 1.6 percent in the third quarter of 2012, according to statistics office data.
* Basic energy services inc - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
SANTIAGO, March 16 Chile's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to 3.0 percent at its monthly meeting on Thursday, as expected, and indicated additional easing could be required.