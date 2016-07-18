(Adds power utility debt restructuring, context, interest rate)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, July 18 Ghana has cut its 2016 economic
growth forecast sharply to 4.1 percent from 5.4 percent due to
lower export prices and irregular oil production, Finance
Minister Seth Terkper told Reuters on Monday.
Oil output was halted between March and May at the offshore
Jubilee field due to a breakdown on a production ship, and the
country lost millions of dollars in revenue. It has since
restarted at a lower rate.
"These developments have taken into consideration the
release of revised GDP figures for 2015, revision of gold
production forecasts for 2016-18, and the shutdown of the (oil
production vessel) FPSO Kwame Nkrumah," Terkper said.
GDP growth should pick up between July and September as a
second oil field, TEN, comes onstream and helps offset the
shortfall from Jubilee, he said.
Ghana, which also produces cocoa and gold, is following an
International Monetary Fund programme to restore fiscal balance
and spur growth, which dropped to 3.9 percent in 2015 from 14.4
percent in 2011, a year after it began producing oil. Non-oil
GDP was expected to grow by 4.6 percent, he said.
The government has agreed with local lenders to extend
repayment of a 2.2 billion cedi ($560 million) debt owed by
state power company Volta River Authority (VRA) for up to five
years, Terkper said.
"VRA's credit lines will be open and if we have problems
with gas they can switch more quickly and promptly to light
crude under the new refinancing terms," he added.
The deal could boost industry as the country recovers from a
prolonged power crisis that hurt business and angered consumers
due to frequent blackouts.
On Monday, the central bank held its benchmark policy rate
at 26.0 percent saying the risks to growth and the prospect of
inflation were in balance.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and
Catherine Evans)