By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Sept 28 Ghana's economic growth slowed to
2.5 percent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier,
provisional official data showed on Wednesday, due mainly to a
temporary halt in oil production.
Ghana saw sustained GDP growth of above 8 percent until
2013, helped by exports of gold, cocoa and oil, but then slumped
because of lower global commodity prices and a fiscal crisis
that forced it to secure an aid deal with the International
Monetary Fund that began last year.
"The economy is growing but not at the same rate as in the
first quarter, when it was 4.8 percent," government statistician
Philomena Nyarko told a news conference, adding that revised
2015 second quarter GDP stood at 3.8 percent.
The slowdown in the second quarter was mainly due to a halt
in oil production caused by a technical fault at Ghana's main
production vessel, or FPSO, Nyarko said.
The offshore Jubilee field operated by British company
Tullow Oil was Ghana's first field, producing around
100,000 barrels per day. Output stopped between March and May,
however, due to the fault. It has since resumed.
"Between 2015 Q2 and (the same period in) 2016 the
year-on-year (oil sector) growth rate was negative 49 percent
and that was due to the shutdown of the FPSO. That is the major
issue that is accounting for the lower GDP growth rate," Nyarko
said.
In August, Ghana opened a second field and the government
hopes its oil and gas will boost the economy.
The economy is key for voters in the run-up to an election
in December, when President John Mahama faces opposition leader
Nana Akufo-Addo in what is expected to be a tight vote.
The government says it is fixing fiscal problems and the
economy will return to a growth rate above 8 percent in 2017.
The opposition says only it can rebuild the economy and put it
on a sustainable footing.
Ghana's producer price inflation rose to 11.1 percent
year-on-year in August from a revised 10.4 percent in July,
Nyarko said. PPI is a major component of consumer inflation,
which has for years remained above government targets.
