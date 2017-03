ACCRA May 22 Ghana is to suspend issuing new gold-prospecting permits to allow time for an audit of existing licences, the chief executive of the minerals commission told Reuters on Thursday.

The West African state produced 4.29 million ounces (122 tonnes) of gold in 2013, down 0.7 pct from 4.32 million ounces produced in 2012, minerals commission head Tony Aubynn said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)