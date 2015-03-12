(Corrects currency to cedis from US dollars)
ACCRA, March 12 Ghana's finance minister said on
Thursday that the forecast for oil revenues in 2015 had been
slashed to 1.5 billion cedis ($416.7 million), down from 4.2
billion cedis forecast in the budget presented in November due
to falling oil prices.
Finance Minister Seth Terkper told parliament the government
had based its original revenue forecast on oil prices averaging
$99.4 per barrel this year but was now using an IMF projection
of oil at $52.8 per barrel.
Terkper also said that the oil production forecast for 2015
remained unchanged at 102,033 barrels per day.
$1=3.60 cedis
