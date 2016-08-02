DAKAR, Aug 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Ghana economy's
is losing more than two billion dollars a year due to the impact
of child malnutrition, which has driven up healthcare costs,
strained the education system and hindered the productivity of
the workforce, a study said on Tuesday.
Malnutrition comes in many forms, such as poor child growth
and development or vulnerability to infection among those who do
not get enough food, which is known as undernutrition.
Undernutrition among children costs Ghana $2.6 billion per
year - 6.4 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) -
according to a study led by the African Union and backed by U.N.
aid agencies and the African Development Bank.
Stunted growth, which occurs when children miss out on vital
nutrients in the womb and their first two years of life, is the
biggest concern, said the Cost of Hunger in Africa (COHA) study,
which has been carried out in 12 other African nations.
"The goal of eliminating stunting is key to achieving zero
hunger, Sustainable Development Goal 2," said Thomas Yanga,
director of the World Food Programme's (WFP) Africa office.
U.N. member states agreed last year to 17 ambitious goals -
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - to tackle the world's
most troubling problems ranging from hunger to climate change.
"The losses to the economy can be averted through strategic
interventions which ensure adequate nutrition for mothers and
young children," Yanga said in a statement.
Ghana has made progress in improving child nutrition, as
stunting rates have almost halved, to 19 percent from 36 percent
- in just over a decade, the 2016 Global Nutrition Report
showed.
Yet the COHA study found a third of adults in Ghana suffered
from stunting as children, and that child mortality linked to
undernutrition has reduced Ghana's workforce by seven percent.
"In northern Ghana, 30 percent of children under five are
stunted or chronically malnourished," said WFP deputy regional
director for West and Central Africa, Margot van der Velden.
"This not only affects their growth but also their
educational development and economic potential, and consequently
the future of the country," she added in a statement.
Malnutrition is responsible for nearly all half of deaths of
children under five worldwide and, along with poor diets, is the
main driver of disease, the 2016 Global Nutrition Report said.
