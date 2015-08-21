ACCRA Aug 21 Ghana's doctors will suspend the three-week strike they called to press for better conditions of service, the Ghana Medical Association said on Friday in a statement sent to Reuters.

The decision will come as a relief to the government of President John Mahama, which is under pressure to control spending and stick to the terms of an International Monetary Fund programme aimed at reviving economic growth and ending a fiscal crisis. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)