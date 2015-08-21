UPDATE 1-British retail sales suffer biggest squeeze in nearly 7 years as inflation bites
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
ACCRA Aug 21 Ghana's doctors will suspend the three-week strike they called to press for better conditions of service, the Ghana Medical Association said on Friday in a statement sent to Reuters.
The decision will come as a relief to the government of President John Mahama, which is under pressure to control spending and stick to the terms of an International Monetary Fund programme aimed at reviving economic growth and ending a fiscal crisis. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
* Has successfully repriced eur881 million of new euro-denominated term b-2 loans at an interest rate of euribor + 2.00%