(Adds plans to restore cenbank financing, details)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA Jan 20 Ghana's new government plans to
review its $918 million programme with the International
Monetary Fund because it may need more money for its spending
plans, a minister-designate said on Friday.
The three-year programme, signed by the previous government
in April 2015, imposes strict targets for revenue collection and
spending. It aims to reduce inflation, the public debt and the
budget deficit and restore rapid growth to Ghana's economy.
President Nana Akufo-Addo won December's election in part by
promising voters he would give the equivalent of $1 million to
each constituency per year for development, build a dam in every
village and a factory in every district while cutting taxes.
"It (the IMF programme) must be reviewed. It will certainly
be reviewed," Yaw Osafo-Maafo told a parliamentary committee
vetting him as senior minister. The programme "squeezes the
fiscal space" and would be reviewed with the IMF, he said.
Economists say the Fund cannot change its overall programme
objectives but interim targets can be modified in the light of
performance between each IMF review. As a result, the new
government could negotiate less onerous conditions if it finds
that targets set for the end of 2016 were not met.
In an indication that this may happen, the new government
says the budget deficit stood at around 8 percent at the end of
2016, higher than the 5.3 percent targeted under the programme.
The Bank of Ghana will likely cut benchmark interest rates
by 50 basis points to 25 percent on Monday because of the fiscal
deficit overshoot and recent pressure on the cedi currency, said
a research note by Standard Chartered.
The government will also restore central bank financing of
the deficit, Osafo-Maafo said. Under the IMF programme, Ghana
was supposed to present a bill for zero deficit financing from
2015 but parliament instead passed a law allowing 5 percent
financing.
"It (the law) was unnecessary and it will be reviewed,"
Osafo-Maafo, a former finance minister said.
He said the government will continue to borrow "in a better
way" to refinance debt, which stands at 71.8 percent of gross
domestic product.
The government says it will maintain fiscal discipline and
give Ghana double-digit growth for each of the four years of its
term in office. Ghana's main exports are cocoa, gold and oil.
"The economy is not in the best of shape but it (the growth
target) is doable," Osafo-Maafo said.
(Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg/Mark Heinrich)