BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
DAKAR Aug 2 Ghanaian President John Mahama has ordered his government to open talks with the International Monetary Fund as part of its efforts to stabilise the economy and halt a slide in the cedi currency, according to a statement on Saturday.
Mahama told a meeting of the presidential advisory committee on the economy on Friday that urgent measures should be taken to prop up the cedi, the statement said. Ghana's currency has depreciated by some 40 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Duke Energy Corp - co, units, Piedmont Natural Gas Company entered into an amendment to $6 billion credit agreement, dated as of November 18, 2011
* Files for offering and resale by the selling stockholders of 10.3 million shares of common stock - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: