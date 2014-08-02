DAKAR Aug 2 Ghanaian President John Mahama has ordered his government to open talks with the International Monetary Fund as part of its efforts to stabilise the economy and halt a slide in the cedi currency, according to a statement on Saturday.

Mahama told a meeting of the presidential advisory committee on the economy on Friday that urgent measures should be taken to prop up the cedi, the statement said. Ghana's currency has depreciated by some 40 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)