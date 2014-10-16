BRIEF-Nationstar says resolved an examination matter with CFPB
* Resolved examination matter with consumer financial protection bureau concerning data reporting under Home Mortgage Disclosure Act
WASHINGTON Oct 16 Ghana is close to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a fiscal assistance programme and is optimistic that its 2015 budget can take that deal into account, Deputy Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson told Reuters on Thursday.
Forson spoke after a second round of talks with the fund in Washington. He said a third and decisive round would take place in Ghana in November.
Any deal would help the West African state restore its fiscal balance amid problems such as quickening inflation and a stubborn budget deficit. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, editing by G Crosse)
* Resolved examination matter with consumer financial protection bureau concerning data reporting under Home Mortgage Disclosure Act
MILAN, March 15 Bonds issued by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca slid further on Wednesday on uncertainty over whether Italy can pull off a state bailout of the two troubled regional lenders as a key deadline nears.
BUENOS AIRES, March 15 Argentina's Congress needs to pass a bill that would cut the red tape that is bogging down stock and bond investment needed to help Latin America's third biggest economy, the country's financial markets regulator said on Wednesday.