By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA Nov 21 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) said on Friday it made significant progress in a third
round of talks with Ghana on a financial aid programme aimed at
helping the West African country out of a fiscal crisis.
Escalating inflation, a currency that has fallen sharply
this year and a high budget deficit have severely undermined
Ghana's reputation as a star African economy.
Ghana grew strongly for years on gold, cocoa and oil
exports, but this week's 2015 budget forecasts GDP growth to
slow to 3.9 percent from a projected 6.9 percent this year,
evidence of the impact of fiscal problems as well as a fall in
commodity prices.
"The IMF team will continue to support the authorities as
they work in the coming weeks ... to take concrete steps in
cleaning up the payroll, finalise the remaining details of their
medium-term reforms and to seek external financing assurances
from bilateral donors," it said in a statement.
"Once this work is completed, a financial arrangement to
support Ghana's economic program would be agreed," it said.
President John Mahama's government is hoping for a
three-year deal with balance of payments help of up to $1
billion.
The IMF welcomed Wednesday's budget and said it contained
important steps towards increasing revenue, containing the
public sector wage bill and cutting subsidies and maintaining
public investment above 5 percent of GDP.
It also welcomed government measures to consolidate the
budget deficit to 3.5 percent of GDP by 2017. The deficit
spiralled in 2012 due to an expanding public sector wage bill
and since then all three ratings agencies have downgraded the
country's sovereign rating.
Finance Minister Seth Terkper said the IMF is satisfied with
major fiscal reforms the government has put in place and has
already outlined proposals for outstanding areas that should
enable an assistance deal to be agreed quickly.
"We are sustaining the energy we've put in the negotiations
and we have already outlined proposals for the remaining
details," he told Reuters by telephone.
