ACCRA, June 30 The International Monetary Fund's
$918 million aid programme with Ghana is on track and the
government has met almost all performance criteria, a senior
Fund official said on Tuesday after an initial review mission.
The programme which began in April aims to stabilise an
economy that grew strongly for years due to exports of gold,
cocoa and oil but has seen a sharp slowdown since 2014 due to
lower global commodity prices and a host of fiscal problems.
In particular, the government is wrestling to bring down
inflation and a debt-to-GDP ratio that is close to 70 percent
and a currency that has fallen around 22 percent since January.
"Our assessment is the programme is on track with all the
measures and the developments according to plan," said Joel
Toujas-Bernate, IMF's Africa Department Division Chief.
The review should lead to a disbursement of $115 million in
August.
The IMF held its forecast for Ghana's 2015 GDP growth at 3.5
percent and said the West African country was on course to
exceed its 2015 deficit reduction target with 7.2 percent
expected versus 7.5 percent forecast previously.
The Fund forecast 2015 inflation at 13-14 percent, as
against its previous target of 12.5 percent but said the country
would likely meet its 2016 target of 8 percent.
Toujas-Bernate said he was surprised by the cedi currency's
decline but said dollar inflows in coming months from a
Eurobond, donors, the central bank, the African Development Bank
and World Bank would help stabilise the cedi.
(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by James Macharia)