ACCRA Aug 22 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) is evaluating Ghana's fiscal outlook for the rest of 2016
and will consider the third review of the country's $918 million
assistance programme next month subject to the outcome, the
Washington-based lender said on Monday.
Ghana, which exports cocoa, gold and oil, signed the
three-year aid deal in April last year to bring down budget
deficits, inflation and a high public debt.
"Discussions between staff and the authorities are currently
ongoing to update macroeconomic projections, firm up the fiscal
outlook for the remainder of 2016 and ascertain that financial
pressures in SOEs will not pose additional risks to the central
government budget," the Fund said in a statement.
"Subject to a quick and positive conclusion of these
discussions, staff expects the third program review to be
considered by the IMF Executive Board around mid-September," it
said.
The government had expected the Executive board to conclude
the third review in June to enable it receive a fourth
disbursement of around $115 million in balance of payment
support.
The West African economy has agreed remedial measures
including financial and institutional reforms to cut spending
and spur growth.
Finance Minister Seth Terkper said last week the IMF deal
was yielding positive results and that Ghana was on target to
halve its fiscal deficit this year.
