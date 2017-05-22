ACCRA May 22 Ghana's government will request that an International Monetary Fund programme be extended until December 2018, from its current end date of April 2018, to boost efforts to stabilize the economy, senior government sources said on Monday.

The extension would reassure markets and also likely bring in additional IMF funds to a programme under which Ghana was initially set to receive $918 million over three years, the sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)