ACCRA, July 15 Ghana's annual consumer price inflation rose to 17.1 percent in June from 16.9 percent the previous month triggered by the depreciation of the cedi and higher transportation costs, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The rise in inflation reflects fiscal problems facing the country, which is under a three-year aid programme with the International Monetary Fund aimed at restoring economic stability.

Ghana is also grappling with a prolonged energy crisis that has led to frequent blackouts and hindered economic growth.

"Imported items have a higher inflation rate and that mainly is caused by the depreciation of the cedi and also partly due to high cost of transportation," government statistician Philomena Nyarko told a news conference in Accra.

The cedi, which declined nearly 22 percent in the first half of this year, has rallied to 3.3100 to the dollar as of Wednesday, its strongest since mid February, from a record low of 4.4100 in late June.

The year-on-year non-food inflation rate for June was 23.6 percent compared with 23.4 percent in May, while the food inflation rate stood at 7.4 percent from 7.3 percent the previous month, Nyarko said.

The central bank is expected to announced its policy rate decision on Wednesday and markets expect it to remain unchanged at 22 percent due in part to the cedi's recent rebound.

Last month, the IMF Forecast 2015 inflation at 13-14 percent, up from its previous target of 12.5 percent but said the country would likely meet its 2016 target of 8 percent. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Bate Felix Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)