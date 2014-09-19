(Adds quotes, background)
ACCRA, Sept 19 Ghana expects inflation to ease
to 9.5 percent, plus or minus two percentage points, by the
second half of 2015 from a four-year high of 15.9 percent in
August, central bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah said on Friday.
He told Reuters the inflation rate would fall as the Bank of
Ghana maintains its tight monetary policy stance, aided by
government stabilisation efforts and a boost in foreign exchange
liquidity.
On Wednesday, the bank maintained its benchmark interest
rate at 19 percent, saying inflation remained a concern.
"The single digit target of 9.5 percent remains the target
we are working towards and we believe we would recover to that
level by the second half of 2015," Wampah said.
The government in July raised its end of year inflation
target to 13 percent, plus or minus two percentage points, from
its initial target of 9.5 percent with the same cushion.
Ghana started talks on Tuesday with the International
Monetary Fund for an assistance programme to help fix its fiscal
imbalances, which include a high budget deficit, rising
inflation and a currency that has fallen sharply this
year.
The West African nation has recorded consistently high
economic growth rates in recent years on the back of its exports
of gold, oil and cocoa.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier and David
Clarke)