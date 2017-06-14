Nigerian stocks fall for second day as sentiment turns
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
ACCRA, June 14 Ghana's annual consumer price inflation fell to 12.6 percent in May from 13.0 percent the previous month, the statistics office said on Wednesday. The government is aiming to narrow inflation to 11.2 percent by the end of the year as one part of a drive to restore macro economic stability under a three-year assistance programme with the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.
BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's central bank on Thursday lowered its inflation forecasts and reiterated its next policy decisions are dependent on the pace of economic activity, suggesting it is still unsure about whether to reduce the pace of monetary easing in July.