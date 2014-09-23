(Updates with quotes, context)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Sept 23 Ghana has taken legal action
under a U.N. convention to resolve a maritime border dispute
with Ivory Coast over water close to oil fields licensed by
British firm Tullow Oil.
Ghanaian Attorney General Marrieta Brew Appiah-Oppong said
oil companies could continue to operate during the arbitration
process, which could take up to three years.
Ghana filed the suit under the U.N. Convention on the Law of
the Sea after 10 bilateral meetings failed to resolve the issue,
she said. The two countries have never officially agreed on the
boundary and their maps of territorial waters overlap.
A resolution is crucial for oil and gas exploration and it
could end any uncertainty for Tullow, which first discovered the
Tweneboa, Enyenra, and Ntomme (TEN) cluster development in 2009
in Ghana's Deepwater Tano licence close to the disputed area.
"I don't think we will lose. We are extremely confident
about this case," Appiah-Oppong told a news conference in the
Ghanaian capital. There was no immediate comment from
authorities in Ivory Coast.
Oil is a major source of revenue in Ghana, a politically
stable country with a fast-growing economy that also yields gold
and cocoa. Ivory Coast, the world's top producer of cocoa, is
also growing strongly after years of political turmoil.
Earlier, Ghanaian Minister of Communications Edward Omane
Boamah told Reuters the goal of the talks was a peaceful
settlement and the government wanted to retain good relations
with its western neighbour.
Tullow is the largest stakeholder in the TEN project and its
partners are Anadarko, Kosmos Energy, Sabre Oil & Gas Holdings
Ltd as well as the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.
Oil exploration in Africa's Gulf of Guinea has accelerated
since Ghana discovered the giant Jubilee offshore oil and gas
field in 2007 and Tullow brought it online in record time in
late 2010.
Ivory Coast, which drilled only a handful of exploration
wells during a decade-long political crisis that ended in 2011,
is now seeking to develop its potentially lucrative offshore oil
and gas sector.
Ivory Coast accused Ghana in April 2013 of encroaching on a
part of its maritime territory rich in hydrocarbons.
(Additional reporting and writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)