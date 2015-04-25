HAMBURG, April 25 An international maritime
tribunal on Saturday ruled that Ghana should suspend a
multi-billion dollar offshore oil development programme in sea
areas involved in a boundary dispute with Ivory Coast.
Ivory Coast had made a request to the authority handling the
case, the Hamburg-based International Tribunal of the Law of the
Sea (ITLOS), that Ghana suspend oil exploration and exploitation
operations in the disputed area while legal hearings into the
dispute go ahead.
The court said it accepted the request from Ivory Coast that
Ghana should suspend offshore oil development in the disputed
sea area and stop new development.
The decision is important to British oil firm Tullow Oil
which is developing the $4.9 billion TEN oil and gas
project off the coast of Ghana, partly in waters involved in the
boundary dispute.
There had been forecasts that an injunction delaying the TEN
development's opening in 2016 could cost Ghana's economy up to
$6 billion over two years.
Ivory Coast accused Ghana in 2013 of encroaching on a part
of its maritime territory rich in hydrocarbons. In September
2014, Ghana started legal action under a U.N. convention to
resolve the dispute but hearings could take up take place up to
2017 or 2018.
