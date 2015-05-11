(Makes clear that Annan was referring to an agreement on
holding talks, not a final deal)
By Tom Miles and Loucoumane Coulibaly
GENEVA/ABIDJAN May 11 The presidents of Ghana
and Ivory Coast agreed on Monday to negotiate an amicable end to
issues around their maritime dispute, former U.N. Secretary
General Kofi Annan, who will chair the negotiations, said on
Monday.
"We have a deal," Annan told Reuters. A source close to the
talks later made clear Annan was referring to the fact that he
had been able to get the two presidents - Ivory Coast's Alassane
Ouattara and Ghana's John Dramani Mahama - to talk.
"This is just a start of the process. They are asking Mr
Annan to help them find an amicable solution," the source said.
The two presidents will not be discussing the delimitation
of the border, the source said, since that is under the
jurisdiction of the International Tribunal for the Law of the
Sea in Hamburg.
The tribunal issued an interim ruling last month that Ghana
could continue developing a $4.9 billion offshore oil project in
the area, but imposed a ban on new drilling.
The decision was regarded as positive for Ghana and British
oil firm Tullow, which leads a consortium developing the
TEN field, where it has already drilled the wells it needs to
start production.
The tribunal did not judge the merits of the dispute, on
which a final ruling is not expected until 2017.
Analysts have said that precedent suggests it is unlikely to
redraw the current equidistant maritime boundary.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly in Abidjan and Tom Miles in
Geneva; Editing by Kevin Liffey)