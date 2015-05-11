(Updates with joint statement)
GENEVA/ACCRA May 11 The presidents of Ghana and
Ivory Coast on Monday held talks on a maritime dispute hanging
over oil projects near their shared border, the two sides said
in a joint statement released in Accra.
The talks held in Geneva between Ghana's John Mahama and
Ivory Coast's Alassane Ouattara were brokered by former U.N.
Secretary General Kofi Annan, the statement said.
The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)
last month gave an interim ruling that Ghana could continue
developing offshore projects in the disputed area, but imposed a
ban on new drilling.
"The two presidents, true to the mutual vision of regional
integration, have decided to engage in a process aimed at
achieving cooperation as prescribed by the ITLOS," the joint
statement said.
The two presidents reiterated their commitment to talks
promoting regional integration for the benefit of their
respective countries, it said, without giving any further
details.
A source close to Annan earlier said the presidents would
not be discussing the delimitation of the border, since that is
under the jurisdiction of the ITLOS.
Last month's decision by the tribunal was regarded as
positive for Ghana and British oil firm Tullow, which
leads a consortium developing the TEN field, where it has
already drilled the wells it needs to start production.
The tribunal did not judge the merits of the dispute, on
which a final ruling is not expected until 2017.
Analysts have said that precedent suggests it is unlikely to
redraw the current equidistant maritime boundary.
