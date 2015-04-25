EDF gets first consent for construction of UK Hinkley C nuclear plant
LONDON, March 27 Britain's nuclear regulator has granted first consent for construction to start at EDF's Hinkley C nuclear power plant, it said on Monday.
HAMBURG, April 25 An international maritime tribunal on Saturday ruled that Ghana can continue production in a multi-billion dollar offshore oil development in an area of the sea involved in a boundary dispute with Ivory Coast but must not start new exploration.
Ivory Coast had made a request to the Hamburg-based International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) that Ghana suspend oil exploration and exploitation operations in the disputed area while legal hearings expected to take several years into the dispute are held. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Toby Chopra)
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Monday as lower oil prices weighed on the energy sector, offsetting gains for gold shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals.