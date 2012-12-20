* Steady output towards delayed 120,000 bpd plateau next year

ACCRA Dec 20 Oil production from Ghana's Jubilee field increased to 105,000 barrels per day by Dec 15, up from around 85,000 barrels in November, the state-run Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) said on Thursday.

UK energy firm Tullow Oil, lead operator of the field which came on line in December 2010, had set plateau production of 120,000 barrels for 2011, a target which it rolled over to mid 2012, but the wells have underperformed.

GNPC managing director Nana Boakye Asafu-Adjaye said production was increasing after work had been carried out on the well and the target would be reached in 2013.

"As we speak, Jubilee production has gone up to over 100,000 barrels by mid December," he told Reuters, adding that the 105,000 bpd mark was hit on the 15th.

Asafua-Adjaye said work carried out to increase output included the drilling of five more producing wells and installation of additional subsea facilities.

Tullow holds a 35.5 percent stake in the field. Other stakeholders are GNPC with 13.6 percent, public investment group Kosmos with 24.1 percent, Anadarko Petroleum Corp with 24.1 percent, and Sabre/PetroSA with 2.7 percent.