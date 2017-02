CAPE TOWN, June 6 Ghana's National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) was in discussion with a range of traders and expected its first order of imported liquefied natural gas early next year, a senior official said on Monday.

Alex Mould, acting chief executive at GNPC, said they were in the market for between 250 million to 500 million standard cubic feet (SCF) of gas which would used to help generate power in the West African country. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)