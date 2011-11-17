* Details of windfall tax proposal not yet provided
ACCRA Nov 17 Tax hikes on mining
companies in Ghana's 2012 budget could discourage investment in
Africa's second-largest gold producer, the West African
country's mining body warned on Thursday.
Corporate tax on mining companies will increase to 35
percent from 25 percent, and a separate 10 percent windfall tax
on mining profits is to be introduced, according to the budget
released on Wednesday.
Ghana said in October it was in talks with gold miners over
additional taxes as part of efforts to benefit from recent gains
in the value of gold on world markets.
"This stance will likely discourage investment and the
expansion of current projects," Toni Aubynn, head of the Ghana
Chamber of Mines, told Reuters.
"We are not against government trying to maximize its
benefit from the extraction of natural resources, but it has to
be done carefully so that it is sustainable and so that mining
companies can make a profit."
Details of how the windfall tax will be imposed were not
provided in the budget statement released to parliament.
Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor, who presented the budget,
said the mining industry was not providing enough social and
economic benefits to Ghana. He called for more transparency on
revenues and a greater effort to address environmental concerns.
Aubynn said the comments were unexpected.
"We were quite surprised because we (the mining industry)
have played a leading role in the establishment of the
Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative," he said of a
move to establish industry standards in the mining sector.
"We do not understand where the accusation of the lack of
transparency is coming from. The government has the power to
make companies more transparent," he added.
Aubynn added that the industry employed over 15,000 people
but that some players were already reassessing some of their
projects in light of Wednesday's statement.
"As it stands now, this could potentially have a negative
impact on investment in mining. Members (of the chamber) are
concerned about expanding their projects. Some have said they
are reconsidering expanding their projects and looking at the
numbers again."
Firms operating in Ghana include subsidiaries of Newmont
Gold, AngloGold Ashanti and South Africa-based
Goldfields. A Newmont spokesman said on Wednesday the
company was trying to understand the implications of the
announcement.
The Ghana Mine Workers Union have been calling for a
windfall tax in addition to raising the country's stake in the
mines to enable the economy to benefit from the attractive gold
prices.
Ghana's gold production rose 3 percent in the first half of
2011 to 1,497,023 ounces from 1,455,234 ounces a year ago, the
chamber of mines announced in September. Revenues during the
same period jumped 31 percent to $2.2 billion.
