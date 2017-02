ACCRA Oct 6 Ghana's total crude oil production from the Jubilee offshore field stood at 16.7 million barrels between January and September, Energy Minister Joe Oteng-Adjei said according to the text of a speech delivered in Accra.

Oteng-Adjei said there had been a total of 24 liftings from the field by all partners and that the state of Ghana had earned a total $337.3 million from its first three liftings of 2.98 million barrels. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Mark John)