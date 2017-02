ACCRA Jan 6 Partners in Ghana's Tullow-operated Jubilee offshore oil field have purchased the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel from Tokyo-listed Modec, Ghana's state oil company GNPC said on Friday.

Sources close to the deal said it valued the vessel, which was leased by the Jubilee partners for its first year of operation, at $750 million. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; writing by Mark John; editing by Bate Felix)