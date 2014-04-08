ACCRA, April 8 Output from Ghana's offshore Jubilee oilfield will hit between 105,000 and 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2014 versus a budgeted 110,000 bpd, the chief executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation said on Tuesday.

"It is expected that the field could produce an average of 100,000 barrels, which is budgeted for, but I am sure we will hit about 105,000 to 110,000 barrels in 2014," CEO Alex Mould told an investment conference in the Ghanaian capital. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Jason Neely)