ACCRA, April 7 Ghana National Petroleum
Corporation (GNPC) will reduce the sum it borrows in a loan deal
with commodities trader Trafigura to $350-$400
million from $700 million due to slumping oil prices, CEO Alex
Mould said on Tuesday.
The company will also revise the terms and duration of the
deal, which is for oil and gas projects, Mould told reporters.
The deal would be Trafigura's first in Ghana and GNPC said it
would be funded through its mandated share of national oil
export revenue rather than using oil as collateral.
"We have seen prices come down and we have reevaluated the
funds we need for the intended projects," Mould said, adding
that the original loan deal in 2014 was based on oil prices of
$110 per barrel.
GNPC is a key player in a country where oil exports are the
second biggest source of revenue.
Ghana, which also exports gold and cocoa, has seen a
slowdown in its formerly rapid economic growth rate due to a
fall in commodity prices and fiscal problems. The country last
week entered an aid agreement with the International Monetary
Fund.
Ghana produces around 100,000 barrels per day from its
offshore Jubilee field. Mould said the TEN field is expected to
start production in 18 months. The country expects $15-$20
billion in oil investment over the next decade.
