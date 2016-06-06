CAPE TOWN, June 6 Ghana's oil output is expected
to average 110,000 barrels per day in 2016, similar to last
year, as output is ramped up at Tullow Oil's Jubilee
Field, a senior government official said on Monday.
Production at Jubilee was interrupted earlier this year due
to technical problems but output resumed last month, said Thomas
Mba Akabzaa, chief director at the ministry of petroleum.
Akabzaa said first production at the new Tullow operated TEN
offshore field was expected in August and that four unnamed
firms searching for oil in the Tano Basin had lost their
exploration licenses after failing to meet the necessary
requirements.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)