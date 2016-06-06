CAPE TOWN, June 6 Ghana's oil output is expected to average 110,000 barrels per day in 2016, similar to last year, as output is ramped up at Tullow Oil's Jubilee Field, a senior government official said on Monday.

Production at Jubilee was interrupted earlier this year due to technical problems but output resumed last month, said Thomas Mba Akabzaa, chief director at the ministry of petroleum.

Akabzaa said first production at the new Tullow operated TEN offshore field was expected in August and that four unnamed firms searching for oil in the Tano Basin had lost their exploration licenses after failing to meet the necessary requirements. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)