CAPE TOWN, June 6 Ghana's oil output is expected
to average 110,000 barrels per day in 2016, similar to last
year, as output is ramped up at Tullow Oil's Jubilee
Field, a senior government official said on Monday.
Production at Jubilee was interrupted earlier this year due
to technical problems but output resumed last month, said Thomas
Mba Akabzaa, chief director at the ministry of petroleum.
Africa-focussed Tullow Oil restarted output at 30,000 bpd in
May.
"The estimated average production for the year is 110,000
barrels per day for 2016, including from production loss,"
Akabzaa told Reuters on the sidelines of an oil and gas
conference.
He said first production at the new Tullow operated TEN
offshore field was expected on 17 August and that four unnamed
firms searching for oil in the Tano Basin had lost their
exploration licenses after failing to meet the necessary
requirements.
"In Ghana, at the end of 2015, (several) new petroleum
agreements were signed. However, as I speak about 80 percent are
yet to meet 20 percent of their work program requirements for
2015 largely as a result of the difficulty in raising the
required funding," he told delegates.
Sharply lower global oil prices, which fell below $40
dollars in January from almost $100 in 2014, has seen oil
companies scale back projects and reduce head count.
In Ghana, government negotiations with Tullow helped save
100 jobs in the petroleum industry, after the firm initially
flagged 130 jobs were on the line, said Akabzaa.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf, editing by William Hardy)