LONDON Feb 9 Tullow Oil has detailed the make-up of the crude that will flow from its TEN project in Ghana and nearly double the West African nation's oil output.

The wells from the Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) fields will come to market from July or August, Tullow said on Tuesday, adding that they would yield about 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) when fully operational.

The project, the cost of which Tullow said was about $5 billion, will be adding to the roughly 100,000 bpd that Ghana produces from its Jubilee field.

The API gravity of the oil will be between 32.0 and 33.1, with sulphur content between 0.28 percent and 0.55 percent, the company added. (Reporting by Simon Falush and Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)