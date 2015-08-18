ACCRA Aug 18 Ghana's main opposition party
asked the electoral commission on Tuesday to create a new
voters' register before next year's election, after allegations
of fraudulent registration overshadowed the West African
nation's last vote.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) said it had overwhelming
evidence that the electoral roll used for polls in 2012 was
bloated with ineligible voters, including the names of Togolese
nationals.
Togo is home to the Ewe ethnic group that is also found in
southeastern Ghana, where its members are regarded as strong
supporters of President John Mahama's National Democratic
Congress (NDC).
"The voters' register is incurably flawed and cannot be
relied on for the 2016 elections," NPP vice presidential
candidate Mahamudu Bawumia told a news conference. "This morning
we presented our arguments and evidence on this matter to the
electoral commission.
"The evidence is damning and shows that Ghana's voters
register has been compromised," he said.
The new register should be created by June next year and be
independently audited by an internationally reputable firm ahead
of December's election, Bawumia added.
The NPP challenged the results of Ghana's 2012 presidential
ballot in court, saying Mahama had benefited from illegitimate
ballots. The court upheld Mahama's win after eight months of
legal wrangling.
Ghana is considered a model of African democracy thanks to a
track record of peaceful elections, regular changes of power and
respect for the rule of law since its return to democratic rule
in 1992.
The West African state enjoyed years of strong economic
growth from its exports of gold, cocoa and oil but was obliged
to adopt a $918-million, 3-year deal with the International
Monetary Fund in April to correct a persistent fiscal deficit.
The West African country is also grappling with a prolonged
power crisis that has crippled industries, leading to stunted
economic growth and angry voters.
Mahama is seeking re-election next year in what is expected
to be a tight contest between him and the NPP's Nana Akufo Addo.
