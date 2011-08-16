ACCRA Aug 16 Ghana National Petroleum
Corporation (GNPC) has signed a memorandum of understanding
with Saudi Arabian firm PetroSaudi International, to jointly
explore, develop and produce oil and gas and related services in
Ghana, the GNPC said on Tuesday.
Ghana, Africa's newest crude producer, began pumping oil
last December from its Jubilee oilfield, operated by UK energy
company Tullow Oil .
"GNPC and PetroSaudi will explore joint ventures in oil and
gas exploration, development and production; oilfield services
and infrastructure," a statement from GNPC said without giving
further details.
The head of GNPC told Reuters details of how the two
companies would work together had yet to be worked out.
"For now, it is a broad MOU for collaboration and we are now
going to work out the specific areas to be covered and all the
other details," GNPC CEO Nana Boakye Asafu-Adjaye said.
Ghana said last week it also planned to borrow $800 million
from the state-owned China Development Bank to develop its
natural gas infrastructure.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by James Jukwey)