ACCRA, July 26 Ghana's ruling National
Democratic Congress (NDC) party has agreed to name President
John Dramani Mahama as its candidate in a presidential election
due in December, a top party official told Reuters on Thursday.
"The (National Executive Committee) has adopted a motion to
endorse President Mahama as the NDC flag bearer for the 2012
elections. There was no opposition to the motion," George
Lawson, NDC deputy general secretary, said after a party meeting
in Accra.
Lawson said the NEC resolution meant Mahama, who took over
as Ghana's leader after incumbent John Atta Mills died on
Tuesday, would be unopposed and officially endorsed at a Sept. 1
party congress.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)