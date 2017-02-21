ACCRA Feb 21 Ghana's government will reduce the fiscal deficit significantly in 2017 and act to revive economic growth that fell to an estimated 3.6 percent in 2016, the lowest level in some 23 years, President Nana Akufo-Addo told parliament on Tuesday.

"We have no choice but to reduce the budget deficit and cut waste in all sectors of public life," said Akufo-Addo, who noted earlier in his first state of the nation address that the 2016 deficit had hit 9 percent of GDP on a cash basis. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier)