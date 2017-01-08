ACCRA Jan 8 Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo is
likely to name investment banker Ken Ofori-Atta as finance
minister, three sources close to the presidency told Reuters on
Sunday.
Akufo-Addo defeated incumbent president John Dramani Mahama
in elections last month and assumed office on Saturday, pledging
to cut taxes to boost the ailing economy while protecting the
public purse.
Ofori-Atta, 57 and co-founder of the Africa-wide investment
banking group Databank Group, was Akufo-Addo's nominee to assess
the health of the economy during the transition period after the
election.
Ghana which exports cocoa, gold and oil is halfway through a
three-year $918 million aid deal with the International Monetary
Fund to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by slumping
growth, high deficit and public debt.
"Ken has the credentials of a successful economist and the
president is set to name him as finance minister ... he's the
guy to steer the economy out of the current challenges," said
one aide with direct knowledge of the decision.
The announcement could come early this week, another aide
said.
"The new president is in a hurry to hit the ground running
with the economy because there are expectations to meet," he
said.
A graduate of Yale and Columbia universities, Ofori-Atta
previously worked with Wall Street investment bank Salomon
Brothers and Morgan Stanley on debt and equity
management.
He co-founded Databank in 1990 and was its executive
chairman until February 2012.
Akufo-Addo has named his former rival Alan Kyerematen as
nominee for the trade ministry and Albert Kan-Dapaah, a former
Energy minister, as minister for national security.
