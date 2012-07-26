* Mahama endorsed without opposition by party leadership
* Decision heads off possibility of divisive power struggle
* Eyes turned swiftly to December vote after president's
death
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, July 26 Ghana's ruling National
Democratic Congress (NDC) party has agreed to name stand-in
president John Dramani Mahama as its candidate in a presidential
election scheduled for December, a top party official told
Reuters on Thursday.
Mahama was sworn in hours after President John Atta Mills
died on Tuesday, and took over the job of NDC party leader the
next day. He had been Mills' vice president since January 2009.
The West African oil, cocoa and gold producer has been one
of the best performing economies in Africa over the last few
years, helped by high oil prices, and has been an oasis of
stability in a region plagued by coups and civil war.
However, with exported oil and imported consumer goods paid
for in dollars, the local Ghanaian currency has fallen some 17
percent this year and analysts had worried prolonged political
uncertainty might delay efforts to address this.
"The (National Executive Committee - NEC) has adopted a
motion to endorse President Mahama as the NDC flag bearer for
the 2012 elections. There was no opposition to the motion,"
George Lawson, NDC deputy general secretary, said after a party
meeting in Accra.
Lawson said a Sept. 1 party congress will officially endorse
Mahama as the NDC's candidate to run against the opposition New
Patriotic Party's Nana Akufo-Addo in what is expected to be a
tight race.
"Today's resolution means President Mahama will be the sole
candidate at the congress...The aim is to get the required
51-plus endorsements for him and that ends it," NDC executive
committee member Richard Quashigah told Reuters.
Mills secured the right to run for re-election with a
crushing victory over Nana Konadu, wife of the still-influential
former president Jerry Rawlings, in a primary earlier this year.
The primary race exposed divisions that exist within the
party, and some observers had believed Konadu or others might
launch challenges for the candidacy in the wake of Mills' death.
Thursday's decision eliminates the possiblity of a
potentially divisive internal battle to determine who should
become the party's candidate just months before the poll.
"It's a very logical development. There's only a few months
left before the election. The party is going to unite behind the
candidate with the best chances," Samir Gadio, an emerging
markets analyst with Standard Bank, told Reuters.
"You could have expected the faction supporting Rawlings to
challenge. That was the risk. But we saw at the last convention
that they were weak," he said.
Rawlings, who is a member of the NEC, was abroad this week
and did not attend the meeting, though party officials said he
had been invited.
Mahama, a historian and author just back from a U.S. tour to
promote a personal memoir on Ghana's history, is widely expected
to maintain current policies in his caretaker role.
Before Mills' death, most analysts had expected a year of
election spending - a test of Ghana's reputation for improved
economic management. The government last week sought
parliament's permission for extra spending.
(Additional reporting by Joe Bavier in Abidjan; Editing by
Louise Ireland)