ACCRA Aug 23 Ghana President John Mahama has
decreed the early release of three men convicted over death
threats against Supreme Court judges made during a panel
discussion broadcast on a local radio station.
The case was part of a bid by authorities to ensure
stability ahead of a presidential election in December and
protect Ghana's image as a beacon of peace in West Africa.
Amid a dispute in June over voter roll revisions the Mahama
supporters said on Accra-based Montie FM that they would hunt
down and "finish" judges if they ruled in favour of the
opposition.
They were convicted by the Supreme Court of contempt
following a high-profile hearing and sentenced to four months in
prison.
Mahama on Friday ordered them freed after they expressed
remorse in a direct appeal, said a government statement
distributed on Tuesday. The men had also apologised in court.
"The president reminds all concerned especially persons
working in the media ... to guard against the use of intemperate
language which has the potential of causing unnecessary tension
especially in this election year," the statement said.
Politicians of all parties say it is vital to ensure peace
during what is likely to be a closely-fought election between
Mahama and opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo. Religious leaders
and traditional chiefs have reinforced the same message.
Senior opposition figures criticised Mahama's decision,
arguing he freed the men early because they are ruling party
activists.
(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier and
Richard Balmforth)