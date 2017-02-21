ACCRA Feb 21 Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said in his first state of the nation address that the country's economy was in a "bad way" and the fiscal deficit for 2016 was 9 percent of GDP on a cash basis.

Akufo-Addo, who took power on Jan. 7, told parliament that a three-year International Monetary Fund programme that began in April 2015 with the aim of stabilizing national finances had failed to meet its objectives. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier)