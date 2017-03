ISTANBUL, June 18 Ghana is confident it can raise installed electricity generation capacity to 5,000 megawatts by 2016 from 2,845 megawatts currrently, Deputy Energy Minister John Jinapor told Reuters on Wednesday on the sidelines of an energy conference in Turkey.

Ghana can also resolve within weeks a court order to halt building at a gas facility for a pipeline designed to process gas from the offshore Jubilee oil field and make the pipeline functional by the end of the year, Jinapor said. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by David Gregorio)