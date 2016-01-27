(Adds details, context)
ACCRA Jan 27 Ghana's producer price inflation
rose sharply to 10.5 percent in December from 3 percent the
month before, pushed by increases in utility tariffs, the
statistics office said on Wednesday.
The country is under a three-year International Monetary
Fund aid programme to address financial problems that include
high budget deficits and consumer inflation persistently above
government targets.
Ghana's utility regulator almost doubled tariffs for
electricity and water in December in a renewed bid to attract
competitive private investment as part of reforms under the IMF
programme.
Year-on-year producer inflation for the utilities rose to
56.6 percent from 5.3 percent the month before. Manufacturing
rose to 3.5 percent from 1.7 percent, while mining and quarrying
fell to 4.8 percent from 7.3 percent.
Once among Africa's fastest growing economies, growth in the
gold, cocoa and oil exporting country has slumped due to lower
global commodity prices and a three-year electricity crisis that
has crippled industry and raised criticism of the government
ahead of elections this year.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Louise Ireland)